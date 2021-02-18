× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Copy of VTN Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night! Kentucky Love Affairs and Scandals

Valentine’s Day may be over, but our love for Kentucky history never ends! Join us via Zoom* to test your knowledge of romantic entanglements, hot affairs, and scandalous liaisons gossiped about throughout the Commonwealth. Players will be grouped into teams to keep things fun!** Come on your own, gather some friends (virtually!), or enjoy a date night in with your significant other. To register, click here by 4 pm EST on February 18th and you will receive information on how to connect. Questions? Send an email to KHSeducation@ky.gov.

*To participate via Zoom, players must log in from a device with a working microphone and speakers in order to communicate with other players. Also having video access is ideal, but not required.

**Established trivia teams of up to 5 players are welcome to participate.

Cost: Free for KHS members. Non-members $5 per team of up to 5 players.

For more information call (502) 782-8070 or visit history.ky.gov