Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night! Kentucky Love Affairs and Scandals

to

Virtual , Kentucky

Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night!  Kentucky Love Affairs and Scandals

Valentine’s Day may be over, but our love for Kentucky history never ends! Join us via Zoom* to test your knowledge of romantic entanglements, hot affairs, and scandalous liaisons gossiped about throughout the Commonwealth. Players will be grouped into teams to keep things fun!** Come on your own, gather some friends (virtually!), or enjoy a date night in with your significant other. To register, click here by 4 pm EST on February 18th and you will receive information on how to connect. Questions? Send an email to KHSeducation@ky.gov.

*To participate via Zoom, players must log in from a device with a working microphone and speakers in order to communicate with other players. Also having video access is ideal, but not required.

**Established trivia teams of up to 5 players are welcome to participate.

Cost: Free for KHS members. Non-members $5 per team of up to 5 players.

For more information call (502) 782-8070 or visit history.ky.gov

Info

Virtual , Kentucky
Education & Learning, History
5025641792
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night! Kentucky Love Affairs and Scandals - 2021-02-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night! Kentucky Love Affairs and Scandals - 2021-02-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night! Kentucky Love Affairs and Scandals - 2021-02-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night! Kentucky Love Affairs and Scandals - 2021-02-18 19:30:00 ical