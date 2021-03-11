× Expand Kentucky Historical Society VTN KY Women Behaving Badly Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night! Kentucky Women Behaving Badly

KENTUCKY HISTORY VIRTUAL TRIVIA NIGHT: KENTUCKY WOMEN BEHAVING BADLY

Celebrate Women’s History Month with some girl power trivia! Test your knowledge of Kentucky women who broke barriers, got in trouble, and refused to accept limitations. Players will be grouped into teams to keep things fun!** Come on your own, gather some friends (virtually!), or enjoy a date night in with your significant other. To register, click here by 4 pm EST on March 11th and you will receive information on how to connect. Questions? Send an email to KHSeducation@ky.gov.

*To participate via Zoom, players must log in from a device with a working microphone and speakers in order to communicate with other players. Also having video access is ideal, but not required.

**Established trivia teams of up to 5 players are welcome to participate.

Cost: Free for KHS members. Non-members $5 per team of up to 5 players.

For more information call (502) 782-8070 or visit history.ky.gov