Kentucky Honey Exposition
Owensboro Community and Technical College 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Kentucky Honey Exposition
Join us for all things honey! Beginner beekeeping to advanced courses, presentations for horticulturists, candle making, children's activities, tastings and local Kentucky honey available for purchase, beekeeping supplies vendors on site, and much more!
For more information call (270) 315-8292 or visit kyhoneyexpo.com
Info
Owensboro Community and Technical College 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Education & Learning, Home & Garden