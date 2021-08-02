Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club

The popular Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club returns to the park on Monday nights this summer, May 3 through September 27.    (closed July 12, July 26, September 6)

Meeting every Monday evening from 4:30-7:00 at the KHP Visitor Center, the Park welcomes the community to explore the grounds free of charge! A specific route is marked for visitors to walk or run a 1.5 mile or 3 mile loop through the beautiful horse capital of the world.

Strollers and dogs on leash are welcome!

Free!

For more information call (859) 259-4224 or visit khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club

