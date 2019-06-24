Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club

The popular Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club returns to the park on Monday nights this summer, May 6 through July 29 except for Memorial Day May 27.

Each event night is free and open to people of all ages who would like to run or walk the park’s scenic grounds, each event is family-friendly, and leashed dogs are welcome.

May music entertainment includes May 6 – Kevin Dalton; May 13 – Chelsea Nolan; and May 20 – Derek Isaacs.

For more information call (859) 259-4224 or visit kyhorsepark.com