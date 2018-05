Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club

The popular Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club returns to the park on Monday nights this summer, June 4 to September 24, from with the exception of Labor Day, Monday, September 3. Each event night is free and open to people of all ages who would like to run or walk the park’s scenic grounds, each event is family-friendly, and leashed dogs are welcome.

For more information call (859) 281-7989 or visit kyhorsepark.com