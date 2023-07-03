Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club Mondays
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club May 29, 2023 through September 4, 2023! Meeting every Monday evening (with the exception of Monday, July 3rd) from 4:30-7:00 at the KHP Visitor Center, the Park welcomes the community to explore the grounds free of charge! A specific route is marked for visitors to walk or run a 1.5 mile or 3 mile loop through the beautiful horse capital of the world.
- Event is free to the public.
- Register online ahead of time or at the event ( registration form - khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club/).
- Run or walk anytime between 4:30-7:00 pm.
- Routes are marked with signage.
- No water stations. Please bring your own water.
- Leashed dogs are permitted.
- No bikes or other vehicles on the route.
- Closed Monday, July 3rd.
Parking for the KHP Run/Walk Club is at the Visitor Center Parking Lot, parking is free. Route starts at the Visitor Information Center.
For more information, please visit khpfoundation.org/khp-runwalk-club/