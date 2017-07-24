Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club

The popular Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club returns to the park on Monday nights this summer, June 5 to September 25, from 5-8 p.m., with the exception of Labor Day, Monday, September 4. The free event is open to people of all ages who would like to run or walk the park’s scenic grounds, and the event is family-friendly and leashed dogs are welcome.

Participants have the option to go on the 2-mile route and add on an additional 1.5-mile loop, if they choose. The Kentucky Horse Park Run/Walk Club is adding a complimentary yoga class to its activities throughout the summer this year, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., provided by Chelsey Reid of The Studio in Georgetown, suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners. Also new this year, special museum exhibits and other areas of the park will be featured each week for participants to see and enjoy.

Participants check in at the Kentucky Horse Park Visitor Center where a variety of food and beverage offerings, including local craft beers and food trucks, information tables and horse meet-and-greets will be available. Special guests and entertainment will be available on select nights throughout the summer. Cyclists are welcome to join the Bluegrass Cycling Club that leaves the park at 6 p.m. for rides through Lexington and Georgetown. A weekly schedule of guests, food trucks and entertainment will be posted on the park’s website and the park’s social media sites.

For more information call 859-259-4267 or visit kyhorsepark.com