Kentucky Horse Park Spring Opener Show

Over the years, the Kentucky Horse Park has not only been the place to see horses and experience an authentic working horse farm, it has also been home to many equestrian events and competitions. The Park is continuously growing and expanding every year to enhance our visitors and competitor’s experience. To take the experience to the next level the Kentucky Horse Park is excited to introduce the Spring Opener. The Spring Opener horse show will be an unrated, two-day, open level show with English, Hunter classes to be held on Saturday, April 6th and Western Pleasure classes to be held on Sunday, April 7th. The show will offer competitors and their equine partners a wide variety of divisions and classes.

For more information call (859) 327-8660 or visit kyhorsepark.com/springopener