Kentucky Horse Park to Host Man o’ War Movie Night

The Man o’ War Celebration, presented by Windstream, continues at the Kentucky Horse Park with a special movie night on June 24 from 6-10 p.m. Sponsored by the Keeneland Kids Club, the event will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the famous racehorse and is part of a season-long series of Man o’ War-themed events hosted by the Kentucky Horse Park.

The Man o’ War Movie Night is $5 per carload for parking and is geared toward families, with two equine-themed movies being shown in the park’s theatres. The night will also feature other children’s activities, events, and free admission to the International Museum of the Horse, which is currently hosting a special exhibit entitled “Man o’ War: The Mostest Horse That Ever Was.”

Special activities and offerings during Man o’ War Movie Night include:

· Free pony rides: 6-8 p.m.

· International Museum of the Horse and Kids Barn open: 6-9 p.m.

· Showings of Secretariat and Spirit at 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. in Visitor Center theatres

· Parade of Breeds show: 7 p.m.

· Food trucks

· Crank and Boom “Big Red” Balsamic Strawberry Sorbet

· Alltech “Mostest Wheat Ale” on tap

· Meet and greet with Keeneland Kids Club Mascot “Buckles”

· Horse-themed coloring activity

For more information visit KyHorsePark.com