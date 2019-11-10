Kentucky Horse Park Veteran’s Day Presentation

Join us at the Kentucky Horse Park as we honor veteran’s and remember the war horse Sergeant Reckless. The event will be held November 10 at 2:00pm at the Park’s Sergeant Reckless Statue. Active, veteran and retired military receive free admission to the Kentucky Horse Park the day of the event.

For more information call (859) 233-4303 or visit kyhorsepark.com