Kentucky Horsepower: Corvettes at the Frazier

Saturday, May 20

Frazier History Museum

Coffee with Casey (Members Only): 9:30–10 a.m.

Public Programs: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Admission (Includes Museum Access): $14 (Free for Frazier Members)

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

On the heels of the Kentucky Derby, we’re celebrating another kind of horsepower in the Bluegrass: the Chevrolet Corvette!

Join us as we showcase the Kentucky-made Corvette as part of our Cool Kentucky exhibition with special guests from the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

Several Corvettes will be on display, with free programs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. detailing the history of the Corvette and a family-friendly session on designing your own sports car.

There will be some giveaways—and you’ll have a chance to win a family membership to the National Corvette Museum and to the Frazier.

The programs are included with the price of admission or membership to the Frazier History Museum. You can buy your tickets or membership in advance.

Frazier Members are invited at 9:30 a.m. to Coffee with Casey, a discussion with Frazier director of exhibit ideation Casey Harden about Corvettes and Cool Kentucky.

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/