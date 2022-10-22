× Expand Hermitage Farm Kentucky Humanities Celebration Dinner

https://www.hermitagefarm.com/product/kentucky-humanities-celebration-dinner/

Join Hermitage for an exciting evening as they celebrate the Kentucky Humanities 50th anniversary! Dinner will be held in the Hayloft above Barn8 Restaurant, with a special performance by The McLain Family band at the end of the evening. Cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the McLain Family Band to follow at 8 p.m. The McClain Family band are recipients of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Distinguished Achievement Award. They have become internationally known as one of the most spontaneous, creative and spirited groups performing original and traditional bluegrass music. Since 1968, the McLain Family Band has performed in 64 countries and all 50 states. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center and the Grand Ole Opry.

For more information call (502) 398-9289 x103 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/