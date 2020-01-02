Kentucky Invitational Truck & Tractor Pull

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the 2020 Kentucky Invitational! The Pro-Stock 4WD Trucks, 6000 Limited Light Super Tractors, Super Modified 2WD Trucks, 8500 Pro-Farm Tractors, 10,000 Hot Farm Tractors, 2.6 Diesel Trucks, and the 9300 Super Farm Tractors are sure to put on a great show. Thursday and Friday will be the qualifying round for the BIG event on Saturday night where the best of the best will compete for the title of 2020 Kentucky Invitational Grand Champion! Admission $20 with kids under 6 free. Tickets sold at the door. Seating is first come first serve.

For more information call (502) 680-1000 or visit tnttruckandtractorpull.com