Kentucky Kick Down Vintage Motorcycle Festival

American Turners-Louisville 3125 River Rd, Uppr,, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Kentucky Kick Down Vintage Motorcycle Festival

Kentucky Kick Down is a 3-day vintage motorcycle festival held at Louisville Turners, a historic 13-acre complex perched on the banks of the Ohio River. The sixth annual Kentucky will take place September 14-15-16th, 2018. While the show centers around the vintage bike show, bringing a wide variety of well over 100 show bikes, there's a ton of activities over the course of the weekend.

For more information call  502-435-0429  or visit kentuckykickdown.com

Info
American Turners-Louisville 3125 River Rd, Uppr,, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
502-435-0429
