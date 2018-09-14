Kentucky Kick Down Vintage Motorcycle Festival

Kentucky Kick Down is a 3-day vintage motorcycle festival held at Louisville Turners, a historic 13-acre complex perched on the banks of the Ohio River. The sixth annual Kentucky will take place September 14-15-16th, 2018. While the show centers around the vintage bike show, bringing a wide variety of well over 100 show bikes, there's a ton of activities over the course of the weekend.

For more information call 502-435-0429 or visit kentuckykickdown.com