Kentucky Kingdom Bluegrass & Booms

Kentucky Kingdom & Water Park 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Kentucky Kingdom’s Bluegrass & Booms commemorates Independence Day weekend with daily fireworks and unique food.

Soar, splash, and kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a BOOM! Hear rich sounds by day as live music fills the air and play by night with extended operating hours. Join us for the ultimate birthday bash at Kentucky Kingdom as America turns 249!

For more information, please call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com  

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502-813-8200
