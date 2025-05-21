Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit and F.E.A.S.T. event

This three-day celebration unites local farms, chefs, industry experts, and change-makers for immersive conversations, collaborative problem-solving, and unforgettable culinary experiences.

A Three-Day Celebration

May 21–22 – The Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit will feature statewide and nationally renowned speakers, interactive workshops, and solution-driven working groups, all aimed at bolstering Kentucky’s local/regional food economy.

May 23 – F.E.A.S.T. (FoodChain’s annual fundraising event at Fasig-Tipton) highlights Kentucky’s farm bounty with chef-led tastings, celebrating the power of local ingredients to enrich our plates and communities.

Proudly Supported by Our Sponsors

This event is made possible by the generous contributions of our sponsors, including: Kentucky Proud as the Kentucky Farm Food SponsorCornerstone Sponsors: VisitLEX, The Manchester, Fasig-Tipton, Kentucky State University, and Holly Hill & Co.Keynote Speaker Sponsor: Tallgrass Farm FoundationUnforgettable Moments Underwriting Sponsors: Dennis Heskel & Tricia Bowdidge, Food as Health Alliance, PNC Bank, Republic BankLocal Food Sponsors: Amanda Nighbert, Registered Dietitian; UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Dept. of Dietetics and Human Nutrition; Farm Credit Mid-AmericaCommunity Partner Scholarship Sponsors: My Old Kentucky Home Repair, Ag Credit

For more information visit foodchainlex.org and foodconnection.ca.uky.edu,