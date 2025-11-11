Kentucky Military History Museum Reopening Ceremony

After nearly a year of restoration and renovation, the Kentucky Military History Museum is reopening its doors! Join us this Veterans Day as we celebrate with a special reopening ceremony and ribbon cutting. Light refreshments will be served followed by a highlights tour of the exhibit.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/kentucky-military-history-museum-reopening-ceremony