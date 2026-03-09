Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance (KMHA)’s Annual Conference

The Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance (KMHA) 2026 Annual Conference, held June 7-9, 2026, invites you to explore how our work--as public historians, preservationists, museum and arts professionals, parks administrators, avocational humanities advocates, and other lovers of Kentucky's culture--is essential to ensuring the well-being of everyone who calls the Commonwealth home.

Sessions, exhibits, and networking at the River Discovery Center on the historic Paducah riverfront.

Opening block party at the Hotel Metropolitan, complete with hotel tours, living history performances, live music, and food, all offered in a dynamic celebration of Paducah’s historic Black community in “Upper Town”

Optional pre-and-post-conference field trips and experiences in the area, including The Super Museum (Metropolis, IL), Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site, and the National Quilt Museum

For more information visit kymuseums.org