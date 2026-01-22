× Expand Bailey Elle Photography The Kentucky Mushroom Festival

The Kentucky Mushroom Festival

The Kentucky Mushroom Festival is a multi-day event that celebrates all things fungi, offering programs that focus on education, foraging, and more. Attendees learn from knowledgeable facilitators about topics such as foraging, cultivation, medicinal use, and culinary use of fungi. This annual event will take place in the rolling hills of Kentucky at Barren River Magic Campground, located at 1696 Edwin Williams Road in Edmonton, next to the Little Barren River.

At the Kentucky Mushroom Festival, we warmly welcome families and attendees of all ages. With hands-on workshops, nature walks, and engaging activities, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy, making it an enriching experience for kids and adults alike. Other activities include an extensive lineup of Appalachian bands and visual artists, as well as a market featuring unique art and functional items for mushroom cultivation and appreciation. Evenings will be filled with music, drum circles, storytelling, and stargazing.

“The Kentucky Mushroom Festival is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of fungi, nature, and community,” said Paige Zen, CEO of Waypoint Experiences and Kentucky Mushroom Festival Coordinator. “Participants can learn, explore, and grow together through the variety of workshops, guided foraging, live music, incredible food, and moments of stillness that nourish the soul.”

Ticket options range from a one-day pass to a full-event pass, with the option to add on-site camping. The Kentucky Mushroom Festival will take place rain or shine.

For more information or purchase tickets for this event, please visit kentuckymushroomfest.com