Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 KY Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held at RENFRO VALLEY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER on October 28, 2022 at 6:00 pm. This year's inductees include Paul Yandell, Carly Pearce, Tee Dee Young, Pete Goble, Marty Brown, Tommy White, and Norah Lee Allen. There will be performances by the inductees and some very special guests including KMHOF Members Steve Wariner, Dale Ann Bradley, and more! We will also be having a special presentation honoring Karl Shannon.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 800.514.3849 or visit renfrovalley.com