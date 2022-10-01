Kentucky National Wildlife Art Exhibition

The 14th Biennial Kentucky National Wildlife Art (KNWA) Exhibition hosted by Ohio Valley Art League in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is now on display at the Preston Arts Center on the Henderson County Community College campus.

This exhibit displays 59 works of art by 48 artists representing 14 states. You will see depictions of chipmunks, squirrels, herons, bears, wolves and more from artists across the country, including artists from Kentucky and the Tri-State.

The Preston Arts Center, 2660 S Green St., is open Monday - Friday from 10am-3pm. The

exhibit will be on display October 1 - November 29.

For more information call765-465-3203 or visit ohiovalleyart.org