× Expand Shelby County Historical Society Kentucky and the Ohio Valley: Researching at the Filson Historical Society

Rooted in Research:

A Kentucky Research Series

Rooted in Research is a new series of programs created by the Shelby County Historical Society that will feature local or regional organizations which offer resources for historical research. The second program in the series will be “Kentucky and the Ohio Valley: Researching at the Filson Historical Society”, presented by Zac Distel, Curator of Special Collections for the Filson Historical Society. This program will be held at Wakefield-Scearce Galleries on October 20th from 6:30 – 8 pm (525 Washington St.) and is free and open to the public. Come and learn about the resources in our state.

This series of programs will feature research organizations dedicated to preserving Kentucky’s public historical records for researchers, genealogists, scholars, writers, and historical societies. In this program you will learn about the holdings of the Filson Historical Society. For over 140 years, the Filson has been collecting and preserving the history of Kentucky and the Ohio Valley in order to share it with current and future generations. Their collections contain manuscripts, photos and prints, scrapbooks, architectural records, and much more, including records on Shelbyville’s Science Hill Female Academy.

This program will be followed by a Rooted in Research Field Trip to the Filson Historical Society – date and details TBA – where attendees will be able to learn more onsite. Program will be limited to a certain number of individuals.

Celebrating 250 years of history in Shelby County, Kentucky!

You will need to contact the office to register and for more details about the field trip, (502) 513-5555 or director@shelbykyhistory.org.