Kentucky Opera Presents "Ariadne auf Naxos"

Sung in English and German with English supertitles, Ariadne auf Naxos is an unexpected mash up of traditional tragic opera and romantic farce. In this opera-within-an-opera, a company is forced to perform a newly commission pieced based on the myth of Ariadne simultaneously on the same stage as a rowdy Commedia dell’Arte performers. The result - theatrical fireworks that will have you crying tears of tenderness and laughter.

Grammy-Award winner, Christine Brewer, will take the stage as Ariadne. Named as one of the top 20 sopranos of all time by BBC Music; Brewer’s range, golden tone, and boundless power maker her a favorite of the stage and a highly sought-after recording artist. Ariadne auf Naxos also features the return of several native Kentuckians to the Kentucky Opera stage, including Daniel Mobbs as the Music Master and Elizabeth Batton as the Composer. Louisville resident and graduate of Dell’Arte International, Greg Maupin, will take the stage as Major Domo. Directed by Chas Rader-Shieber and conducted by Joseph Mechavich with the Louisville Orchestra.

On sale now starting at $39.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org