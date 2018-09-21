Kentucky Opera Presents The Magic Flute

The Magic Flute

By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Friday, September 21 @ 8 PM | Sunday, September 23 @ 2 PM

Sung in English and German

Fairytale? Love story? Multi-layered allegory?

You decide! And remember – long before Harry Potter, there was Mozart’s incandescent Magic Flute!

Into the woods we go with Prince Tamino and his pal, the irreverent bird catcher Papageno. The Prince is searching for the perfect girl to marry, and happily, he finds her – but not before being saved from a dragon, outsmarting the duplicitous Queen of the Night, and proving himself worthy through an epic set of challenges set forth by the mysterious high priest Sarastro!

Genies and villains, bunnies, bats and boars, and of course, a magic flute – they’re all part of this high-flying adventure that delights the kid in us all.

Enjoy some of the most beautiful music ever composed, and marvel at this whimsical yet profound masterpiece that “ventures as deep into the human spirit as art goes.” New York Times

Starring James McCorkle* as Tamino, Brandie Sutton* as Pamina, and Sean Michael Plumb* as Papageno.

*KO Debut

All productions of The Brown-Forman 2018/19 Season will be performed in the historic W. L. Lyons Brown Theatre on E. Broadway in Downtown, Louisville. All performances feature projected English supertitles, including productions sung in English. Music for all productions is performed by the Louisville Orchestra. Louisville favorite, Joseph Mechavich, will return as Kentucky Opera’s principal conductor.

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org