Kentucky Opera's Carnevale

Kentucky Opera will present its signature fundraising event ‘Carnevale’ on January 28th, 2017. This year’s Carnevale has been reinvented with a Venetian theme featuring a Venetian Bazaar Marketplace, a Grand March entrance, and collaborative entertainment selections from community art partners along with opera singers from Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado.

Tickets are on sale now at $250 per person and tables are $2,500. Tickets can be purchased here: https://kyopera.org/carnevale-2017.

This year Kentucky Opera partners include Ben Sollee, Cirque Louis, Louisville Youth Choir, Wil Seig, Jecorey Arthur (aka 1200), and DJ Garret Crabtree, will be collaborating with Kentucky Opera to showcase the art form in a unique way.

The evening will include Venetian inspired food and drink, a silent and live auction and a NEW raffle featuring items from Davis Jewelers valued at $5000 each.

Davis Jewelers’ Bazaar Jewelry Raffle: Chances are $100 each. Only 200 chance available. Two winners will be drawn and each will select from one of the following prizes:

David Yurman sterling silver and black rhodium "Tempo” necklace with faceted black spinel.

Tudor 42mm Stainless Steel and 18k Yellow Gold Glamour Double Date with Bracelet, Automatic Movement, Double Bezel, Sapphire Crystal, Waterproof to 100m, and Champagne dial with 11 diamond hour markers and small seconds hand at 6.

14k yellow gold necklace containing a citrine weighing 14.78gtw surrounded by a halo of (75) white round brilliant cut diamonds of GH color and SI clarity followed by another halo of (64) round brown diamonds from the "Bourbon Collection". Suspended from a 16" chain AND matching 14k yellow gold diamond fashion ring with Fleur De Lis on each side of the shank containing (68) prong set round brown diamonds weighing 0.30ctw from the "Bourbon Collection", and (108) prong set round brilliant cut diamonds along the shank and in the halo weighing 0.42ctw of GH color and SI clarity, and (1) rectangular faceted citrine as the center stone weighing 14.57gtw. Size 6.5

For more information visit kyopera.org