Kentucky Railway Museum’s Murder Mystery Theatre

Amateur sleuths are needed to help solve a mystery while they take a train ride back in time. Dinner and play will begin at the Sherwood Inn (adjacent to the museum at 5:30 p.m.) Tickets for the fun-filled evening are $54-$56 per person which includes the play, meal and a 90 min. train ride. Not recommended for children under 13. Reservations are required.

For more information call 502-549-5470 or visit kyrail.org