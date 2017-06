Kentucky Railway Museum’s Train Robbery

Join us for a wild ride as your train gets robbed by a gang of train robbers! Train departs at 2 p.m. Adults: $21.00 Children $16.00 (ages 2-12) under 2 is free. Train ride is approximately 2 hours. You will be robbed! Proceeds benefit the Crusade for Children.

For more information call 502-549-5470 or visit kyrail.org