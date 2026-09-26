× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Kentucky Regional Youth Summit: In Pursuit of Life, Liberty, and Happiness

The Kentucky Historical Society will serve as a Regional Host Site in partnership with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for the 2026 National Youth Summit. The National Youth Summit brings high school and college students together with scholars, teachers, policy experts, and activists in a national conversation about important events in America’s past that have relevance to the nation’s present and future. This program is presented by the National Museum of American History in collaboration with Smithsonian Affiliations.

For 250 years, generations of Americans have been in pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness - ideas expressed in the nation's founding document. As a museum, we are inviting students to think about their own actions in this context, as part of a long history of people taking action in many different ways to better themselves and their country.

Throughout history, Kentucky has been home to people from many different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. Through this Summit, students will immerse themselves in the stories of Kentuckians who pursued life, liberty, and happiness in their own ways. By examining the choices, challenges, and accomplishments of people from the past, students will gain a deeper understanding of how individual actions can contribute to positive change.

This event is closed to the public and made possible for registered students through the National Museum of American History on October 10th, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) campus in Frankfort. This program is made possible through the support of the Smithsonian Institution.

For more information visit history.ky.gov