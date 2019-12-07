Kentucky Reptile Expo

Heritage Hall 403 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Reptile Expo

Bring the kids - they will love seeing exotic reptiles and talking to the knowledgeable vendors. Kids 10 and under are admitted free!

Fun to be had by all - Lexington’s Reptile Expo is back with more family fun, exotic pets, supplies & more! Come check out all the vendors & all the new hatchlings! Admission is $6 - 10 & under are FREE so bring the kids! The expo opens at 10am and runs till 4. 

For more information visit kentuckyreptileexpo.com

Heritage Hall 403 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kids & Family
