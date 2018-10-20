Kentucky River Jam Music & Arts Festival

Summer Music and Arts festivals presented by Capital Plaza Hotel in association with Hollerwood Productions and organizing sponsor Canoe Kentucky presents the first installment of the “Kentucky River Jam” Music/Art series.

Join us 7/14 at Ward Oates Amphitheater for a free, all ages event featuring musical performances by The Phoenix Brothers Band and Donnie Bowling, with special guest Prototype.

Kid Friendly, boaters welcome, bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a evening full of live music, food trucks and craft brews from West Sixth Brewing. Plenty of parking and a riverfront view, whats not to love?

For more information visit on Facebook: Kentucky River Jam Music & Arts Festival