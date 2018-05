Kentucky's Fort Harrod Beef Festival

Fri, June 8, 5pm – 11pm

Sat, June 9, 7:30am – 5:00pm

Where: Mercer County Fairgrounds, 560 Linden Avenue

Kentucky's Fort Harrod Beef Festival is a fun-filled weekend for the whole family with events for different age groups and interests. With over $11,000 in prize money for grill-off teams, there will be lots of BEEF to sample and fun to be had!

For more information call (859) 734-4378