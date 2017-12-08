Enjoy a delightful evening with Steve Vest, publisher of Kentucky Monthly, and Heath & Molly, Kentucky's 2-piece Roots-Rock / Americana band.

Steve will share stories and excerpts from his literary anthology, "Kentucky's Twelve Days of Christmas." Heath & Molly will perform selections from their Holiday Album, "No Christmas in Kentucky," which also contains several tracks connected to the book.

You'll laugh, sing along, clap along, and thoroughly enjoy yourself this evening - a night of Christmas fun and entertainment for the whole family, Kentucky style!

Light refreshments provided before show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information call 270-256-3572 or visit Facebook: Ohio County Artists Guild