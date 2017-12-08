Kentucky's Twelve Days of Christmas

Ohio County Artists Guild 101 North Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

Enjoy a delightful evening with Steve Vest, publisher of Kentucky Monthly, and Heath & Molly, Kentucky's 2-piece Roots-Rock / Americana band.

Steve will share stories and excerpts from his literary anthology, "Kentucky's Twelve Days of Christmas." Heath & Molly will perform selections from their Holiday Album, "No Christmas in Kentucky," which also contains several tracks connected to the book.

You'll laugh, sing along, clap along, and thoroughly enjoy yourself this evening - a night of Christmas fun and entertainment for the whole family, Kentucky style!

Light refreshments provided before show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information call 270-256-3572  or visit Facebook: Ohio County Artists Guild

Ohio County Artists Guild 101 North Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
270-256-3572
