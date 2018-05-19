Kentucky Solar Energy Society (KYSES) Annual Meeting

The 2018 Kentucky Solar Energy Society Annual Meeting will be hosted by Wilderness Trace Solar located at 70 Stewarts Lane North, Danville, Kentucky 40422 (On the By-Pass, next to the Boyle County Jail).

Anyone who is interested in solar and renewable energy in Kentucky is invited to attend the KYSES annual meeting. Lunch will be provided. The keynote speaker is former Kentucky State Auditor and current solar activist Adam Edelen.

After the meeting there will be a tour of several local solar sites.

The Kentucky Solar Energy Society (KySES) was formed in 2007 by solar enthusiasts and professionals to inform, educate and advocate in Kentucky on issues of energy conservation, energy efficiency, solar and other renewables.

For more information call 859-439-0620 or visit kyses.org