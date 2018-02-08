Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show

Shake off the cabin fever and enjoy great outdoor products, exclusive deals, and entertainment that includes fishing, farm animals, and zip lining! Thursday 2-9 pm; Friday 2-10 pm; Saturday 9 am – 9 pm; Sunday 10 am – 5 pm.

Details

Dates: February 8, 2018 - February 11, 2018

Show Hours:

Thursday 2-9 pm

Friday 2-10 pm

Saturday 9 am – 9 pm

Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

Ticket Prices:

$12 (single day pass)

$5 Kids (ages 3-13)

Free admission- Ages 2 and under

Location: Lexington Center and Rupp Arena

For more information call (859) 566-1206 or visit lexingtonboatshow.com/

Info
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show - 2018-02-08 14:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Submit Yours