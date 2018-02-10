Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show

Shake off the cabin fever and enjoy great outdoor products, exclusive deals, and entertainment that includes fishing, farm animals, and zip lining! Thursday 2-9 pm; Friday 2-10 pm; Saturday 9 am – 9 pm; Sunday 10 am – 5 pm.

Details

Dates: February 8, 2018 - February 11, 2018

Show Hours:

Thursday 2-9 pm

Friday 2-10 pm

Saturday 9 am – 9 pm

Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

Ticket Prices:

$12 (single day pass)

$5 Kids (ages 3-13)

Free admission- Ages 2 and under

Location: Lexington Center and Rupp Arena

For more information call (859) 566-1206 or visit lexingtonboatshow.com/