Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show
Shake off the cabin fever and enjoy great outdoor products, exclusive deals, and entertainment that includes fishing, farm animals, and zip lining! Thursday 2-9 pm; Friday 2-10 pm; Saturday 9 am – 9 pm; Sunday 10 am – 5 pm.
Details
Dates: February 8, 2018 - February 11, 2018
Show Hours:
Thursday 2-9 pm
Friday 2-10 pm
Saturday 9 am – 9 pm
Sunday 10 am – 5 pm
Ticket Prices:
$12 (single day pass)
$5 Kids (ages 3-13)
Free admission- Ages 2 and under
Location: Lexington Center and Rupp Arena
For more information call (859) 566-1206 or visit lexingtonboatshow.com/