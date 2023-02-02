Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show

Shake off the cabin fever and enjoy great outdoor products, exclusive deals, and entertainment that includes fishing, farm animals, and zip lining!

Show Hours

Thursday : 2 p.m. - 8pm

Friday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information visit lexingtonboatshow.com