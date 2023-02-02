Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show
to
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kentucky Sport, Boat & Recreation Show
Shake off the cabin fever and enjoy great outdoor products, exclusive deals, and entertainment that includes fishing, farm animals, and zip lining!
Show Hours
Thursday : 2 p.m. - 8pm
Friday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information visit lexingtonboatshow.com
Info
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kids & Family, Sports