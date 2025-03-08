× Expand Kentucky Sports Factory Facebook page. Courts inside the Kentucky Sports Factory.

Kentucky Sports Factory Grand Opening

Join us for our grand opening event!

Kentucky Sports Factory Grand Opening - March 8th 2025 11 AM - 2 PM

We will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exciting giveaways, amazing birthday party incentives, and athletes showcasing the incredible possibilities of our facility. Don't miss out on this fantastic celebration—come see what we have to offer!

The Kentucky Sports Factory is a brand new 90,000 square-foot facility, boasting 6 basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, 22 pickleball courts, and a 60-yard turf field. This facility has the flexibility to host local, regional, and national events across numerous sports. The premium amenities offered at the Factory provide exceptional experiences for community members, guests, and visiting families.

For more information call (270) 824-2193 or visit kentuckysportsfactory.com/