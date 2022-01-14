Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah

Sportsman’s Expo

Passionate sportsmen who live the outdoor lifestyle make the Open Season Sportsman's Expo Series an annual destination nationwide. Featuring industry leading companies, high-tech gear, equipment, and the latest hunting and outdoor products on the market today. Attractions include Archery Trick Shooting, Field-to-Fork Cooking Demos, Educational Seminars taught by industry experts, world class whitetail deer displays and much, much more!

Tickets are now on sale for the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, January 14-16, 2022 in Paducah, Ky., and can be purchased online at www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

For more information visit openseasonsportsmansexpo.com