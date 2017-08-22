Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

The Kentucky State Fair

For more than 100 years  the official state fair of Kentucky has been gathering each summer to eat, compete and just have fun.

It all takes place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Hosting more than 600,000 fair goers each year, competitions include vegetables, sewing, painting and even aquarium building.

Food vendors offering everything from fried catfish to sushi are on the line up, as well as fantastic midway rides. Watch the horse shows, buy a prize-winning steer or talk to the sheep farmers who bring their lambs each year. 

 There are also concerts every day - some free and some not. Check website for listings. (kystatefair.org)

Discount tickets available at all checkout lanes of Kroger locations throughout Kentucky.

For more information visit kystatefair.org

