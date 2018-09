Kentucky Strings: Music Without Borders

At Adath Jeshurun, this concert features Kentucky-based string players who are top talents.

NEIL RAO: …where unsolvable problems go.

MICHAEL THURBER: Love Letter

JEREMY BECK: Rhapsody for violin and orchestra

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1

TESSA LARK, violin

ROBERT SIMONDS, violin

ANNE RICHARDSON, cello

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

For more information call 502-587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org