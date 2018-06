Kentucky Summer Horse Show

Top competition at the Kentucky Horse Park! This show includes the $5,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby, the $10,000 Under 25 Classic, the $25,000 Hagyard Lexington Classic on July 26 and the $50,000 Rood & Riddle Kentucky Grand Prix on July 28!

For more information call 859-233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com