Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – The New B’s

The KSO literally trumpets, rockets and dances to open its 30th season on October 16, at Drees Homes Auditorium (St. Henry H.S.). This all-orchestral program features not the Three Bs (Bach, Beethoven and Brahms) but the New Bs — (Boyer, Bates and Bartok). Peter Boyer’s “New Beginnings” (2000) opens with a driving fanfare that audiences will hear in the acoustics of a brand-new auditorium.

$35 each, with two ways to enjoy performances — in person or via live stream! Available now. $20 Student Rush tickets are available at the door, an hour before each concert.

The KSO will adopt the safety protocols of each respective venue that are in place on the date of the performance. Capacity is limited.

https://kyso.org/event/the-new-bs/

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org