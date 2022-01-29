Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – A Parting Opus

× Expand KSO KSO_2021email poster

The KSO returns to the venue of its very first concert in 1992 — Greaves Concert Hall (NKU) — for Gustav Mahler’s final complete composition — his Symphony No. 9. A poignant musical farewell, this parting opus will be juxtaposed with original poems written by U.S. Poet Laureates as a reflective summation of their own lives and works.

$35 each, with two ways to enjoy performances — in person or via live stream! $20 Student Rush tickets are available at the door, an hour before each concert.

The KSO will adopt the safety protocols of each respective venue that are in place on the date of the performance. Capacity is limited.

https://kyso.org/event/a-parting-opus/

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org