Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents "Welcome Bach"
to
St. Peter in Chains Cathedral 325 West 8th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Photo by Intern: Inna Risma
Reserve your seats now: https://kyso.org/event/welcome-bach/
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents "Welcome Bach"
Get out for a warm evening of live music this weekend! Enjoy Bach either in-person or online, as Kentucky Symphony Orchestra plays works by J.S. Bach & Sons including the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5., Flute Concerto in A Minor, and “Air on the G String.”
Where: St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica + Online Livestream
When: Saturday, January 30th @ 7:30pm
Price: $35/ticket - includes online access code
Limited seating available due to social distancing requirements.
Reserve your seats now: https://kyso.org/event/welcome-bach/
For more information visit kyso.org