× Expand Photo by Intern: Inna Risma Reserve your seats now: https://kyso.org/event/welcome-bach/

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents "Welcome Bach"

Get out for a warm evening of live music this weekend! Enjoy Bach either in-person or online, as Kentucky Symphony Orchestra plays works by J.S. Bach & Sons including the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5., Flute Concerto in A Minor, and “Air on the G String.”

Where: St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica + Online Livestream

When: Saturday, January 30th @ 7:30pm

Price: $35/ticket - includes online access code

Limited seating available due to social distancing requirements.

Reserve your seats now: https://kyso.org/event/welcome-bach/

For more information visit kyso.org