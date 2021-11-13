Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – Psalms Sung Blue

to

St. Peter in Chains Cathedral 325 West 8th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Join us for an evening of inspiration Psalms in the beauty and splendor of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains with "one of the Choral gems of the City” (Cincinnati Enquirer). Works include Zemlinsky’s seeing of Psalm 23, and Psalms 150 by Anton Bruckner.

$35 each, with two ways to enjoy performances — in person or via live stream! $20 Student Rush tickets are available at the door, an hour before each concert.

The KSO will adopt the safety protocols of each respective venue that are in place on the date of the performance. Capacity is limited.

https://kyso.org/event/psalms-sung-blue/

For more information call (859) 431-6216  or visit kyso.org

Info

St. Peter in Chains Cathedral 325 West 8th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859-431-6216
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – Psalms Sung Blue - 2021-11-13 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – Psalms Sung Blue - 2021-11-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – Psalms Sung Blue - 2021-11-13 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – Psalms Sung Blue - 2021-11-13 19:30:00 ical