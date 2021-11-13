Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – Psalms Sung Blue

× Expand KSO KSO_2021email poster

Join us for an evening of inspiration Psalms in the beauty and splendor of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains with "one of the Choral gems of the City” (Cincinnati Enquirer). Works include Zemlinsky’s seeing of Psalm 23, and Psalms 150 by Anton Bruckner.

$35 each, with two ways to enjoy performances — in person or via live stream! $20 Student Rush tickets are available at the door, an hour before each concert.

The KSO will adopt the safety protocols of each respective venue that are in place on the date of the performance. Capacity is limited.

https://kyso.org/event/psalms-sung-blue/

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org