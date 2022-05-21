Kentucky Symphony Orchestra – Studio 54 Revisited

× Expand KSO KSO_2021email poster

Studio 54 was the exclusive club in New York City that became synonymous with celebrities and Disco, a popular music era brought together all races, ages and genders to simply share a good time. The KSO performs the charts of Abba, Barry White, The Village People, Vicki Sue Robinson, and many more with its studio orchestra and vocalists amidst the mirrored balls, lights and nostalgia. Don’t miss the Tri-state’s only symphonic dance party at the newly renovated Newport Car Barn!

$35 each, with two ways to enjoy performances — in person or via live stream! $20 Student Rush tickets are available at the door, an hour before each concert.

The KSO will adopt the safety protocols of each respective venue that are in place on the date of the performance. Capacity is limited.

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org