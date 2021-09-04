× Expand No Promises Vocal Band The No Promises Vocal Band joins the KSO Boogie Band (studio orchestra) for a century celebration of the boy bands. From the Ink Spots to the Beach Boys and Temptations, to Alabama and Boyz II Men and NSYNC, the lush a cappella harmonies are heard, backed by high-octane instrument forces, in an amazing nostalgic evening of pop hits from 1928 – 2015.Mark your calendars for the entire Summer Park Concert Series... we've expanded to two locations so you can hear the same great concert at Devou Park on Saturdays and Tower Park on Sundays!

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The Boy Bands: A Century of Chordiality

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org