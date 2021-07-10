× Expand Intern: Inna Risma Devou Park Ampitheater

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | Hornucopia: "A ‘70s Trumpet-palooza"

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra pulls together an all-star studio big band to re-create the ear-popping, stratospheric sounds of trumpet greats — Maynard Ferguson, Doc Severinsen, Bill Chase, Don Ellis, and Chuck Mangione — for an evening of jazz, pop, rock and Latin hits. If you like your music high, loud and fast, don’t miss the KSO in July. Mark your calendars for the entire Summer Park Concert Series... we've expanded to two locations so you can hear the same great concert at Devou Park on Saturdays and Tower Park on Sundays! Donations encouraged.

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org