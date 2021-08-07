× Expand Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Percussionist Carl Mack

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The KSO Murders The Classics, Again

The KSO authentically recreates and performs the nostalgic zany comedy and parodies of Spike Jones and the City Slickers. Percussionist Carl Mack joins the KSO from New Orleans with Spike’s original wacky instruments (tuned cowbells & car horns) from the 1940s and 50s. Wacky, clean fun for all ages.

Mark your calendars for the entire Summer Park Concert Series... we've expanded to two locations so you can hear the same great concert at Devou Park on Saturdays and Tower Park on Sundays!

For more information call (859) 431-6216 or visit kyso.org