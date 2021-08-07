Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The KSO Murders The Classics, Again

to

Devou Park 1215 Park Rd, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The KSO Murders The Classics, Again

The KSO authentically recreates and performs the nostalgic zany comedy and parodies of Spike Jones and the City Slickers. Percussionist Carl Mack joins the KSO from New Orleans with Spike’s original wacky instruments (tuned cowbells & car horns) from the 1940s and 50s. Wacky, clean fun for all ages.

Mark your calendars for the entire Summer Park Concert Series... we've expanded to two locations so you can hear the same great concert at Devou Park on Saturdays and Tower Park on Sundays!

For more information call (859) 431-6216  or visit kyso.org

Info

Devou Park 1215 Park Rd, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The KSO Murders The Classics, Again - 2021-08-07 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The KSO Murders The Classics, Again - 2021-08-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The KSO Murders The Classics, Again - 2021-08-07 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | Summer Park Concert Series | The KSO Murders The Classics, Again - 2021-08-07 19:30:00 ical